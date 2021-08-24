Blue-green algae warning Forth and Clyde canal
Warning notices have been posted on the Forth and Clyde canal after the discovery of blue-green algae which can cause illness in humans and pets.
The alert came from Scottish Canals after the country’s environment agency, SEPA, informed them of the issue.
Recent samples taken at the canal between Bonnybridge and the Falkirk Wheel confirmed the presence of blue-green algae.
Warning notices have been posted next to the waterbody, warning that contact with the algal scum or mat material should be avoided.
Adjoining landowners and fishing interests have also been advised of the situation as have the environmental health department of Falkirk Council, SEPA and Forth Valley NHS.
A spokesman for Scottish Canals said: “At this stage there is no adverse effect on water supplies.”
On Monday, SEPA also said there was “a significant bloom blue-green algal at Townhead Reservoir - Banton Loch in Kilsyth.
Warning notices have been posted next to the waterbody.