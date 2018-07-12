Burntisland residents in housing nightmare

Shocked residents on Burntisland’s newest housing estate say they have been caught up in a nightmare after the developer who built their homes went into administration last week.

Home owners on the Deveron Homes site at Langdale Rise only found out what had happened when one went online to check why work had stopped, after being told there would be a break of two months in building work.

Unfinished roads and pavements are just some of the problems

And now they have been left in what they say is “the middle of a building site” with unfinished roads and pavements, cables sticking out the ground, faulty boundary walls, unfinished gardens and a long list of interior works still to be carried out.

But one of their biggest fears is that incomplete drainage works could potentially lead to flooding and landslides from tonnes of soil, which was dug out for the house foundations and piled up to around 30 foot high on land behind their houses.

“It has been fine so far because the weather has been good, but it could be a different story when the rain starts again,” said Andrew Hogg, a retired accountant who was one of the first residents on the estate and has lived there for three years.

“The site is a mess and we have contacted KPMG by email but just been passed on to the NHBC which oversees the building industry.

“All the administrators are interested in is protecting their creditors, they aren’t bothered about the householders who have been left high and dry.”

Deveron Homes announced that it had appointed KPMG as administrators late last week.

To date 21 homes, around half of the total number originally planned, have been built, with one on the first phase still to be completed.

Blair Nimmo, global head of restructuring for KPMG and joint administrator, said: “Disappointingly, market conditions and contract delays have required both businesses to cease trading. We will do everything we can to seek a buyer who may be able to protect the businesses and maximise recoveries for creditors.”

David Torrance, Kirkcaldy MSP, who visited the site and spoke to residents, said: “I am very concerned by the position they find themselves in as a result of the developer going into administration. I am in touch with the planning department at Fife Council to bring the problems to their attention and find out what steps can be taken to protect the residents.”

An NHBC spokesman said: “Some of the homes on this development are covered by NHBC’s 10-year Buildmark warranty and insurance policy. Homeowners may have the benefit of Buildmark cover, but will depend on the stage the homeowners are at with their purchase.

“NHBC has made contact with the insolvency practitioner and is discussing how to proceed as each case is different. Once this has been agreed, the insolvency practitioner will contact the policy holders.”

Fife Council’s legal services manager June Barrie commented: “It’s understandable that residents are concerned but I’m sure the administrators will be making every effort to either sell the site or contract another developer to complete the homes still to be built.

“We will provide planning and roads infrastructure information to the administrators or new developers so that they are aware of what is required.

“Home owners should contact the NHBC or their own solicitors for advice.”