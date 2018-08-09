Burntisland youngsters rewarded for gardening efforts

Budding young gardeners from a valued children’s group in Burntisland have been enjoying the fruits of their labour.

And the young members of the Broomhill Community Garden Kids Club were recently presented with certificates and badges to mark their efforts by Scott Sweaton, Burntisland Citizen of the Year and chairman of Floral Action Burntisland.

At the group’s meeting in the Broomhill Community Garden, Scott spoke to the budding Monty Dons and Carole Kleins about their activities, which have included sowing seeds, harvesting produce and preparing vegetables for eating.

Broomhill Community Garden Kids Club was set up with the aim of educating children about where their food comes from, how it is grown and harvested and the health benefits of fresh, organic produce, as well as more generally encouraging them to take an interest in wildlife and the environment and spend more time outdoors in the fresh air.

The children are also encouraged to get creative with an imaginative range of activities including tie-dyeing and decorating plant pots for produce sales they hold to raise funds for the group.

The club is open to children aged 1 to 8 and years and their parents. It is held on Tuesday afternoons from 3.30-4.30pm from spring through to autumn, including the summer holidays.

The group is free and is run entirely by volunteers. It is currently looking for more volunteers to help with the growing activities.

Anyone interested should visit the Facebook page to find out more.