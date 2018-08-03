Buzz at Fife hotel

A St Andrews hotel has welcomed more than 20,000 dark native Scottish honey bees.

The Fairmont St Andrews introduced the bees to the resort as part of its commitment to green tourism.

Over the past year, John Keating, general manager at Fairmont St Andrews, and Johnny Mitchell, head gardener, have been training to be beekeepers with The Fife Beekeepers’ Association.

Mr Keating said: “I have always been passionate about bees and was really keen to introduce bee hives to the resort. Training to become beekeepers has been a fulfilling experience.”

Over the last few years Fairmont returned manicured lawns back to natural wild grasses that enhanced the local landscape and reduced water usage by encouraging natural wildlife and insects.

A further acre was cultivated into wild flower meadow in March 2018 to create a sanctuary for the native honey bees.

The hotel is keen to educate guests on the importance of bee-sustainability and family packages featuring hive tours will be introduced as well as a wild flower meadow specifically for a bee-sanctuary.

Fairmont St Andrews Honey will start to be produced in 2019.