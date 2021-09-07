The event takes place at noon on Friday, September 24.

Line in the Sand is a Fife-wide, participatory demonstration of the urgent need for action on the climate emergency and a powerful piece of climate art in the run up to the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow.

The event will begin with a call to action before attendees head to the beach to form a symbolic line in the sand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirkcaldy residents are being urged to come together at Seafield Beach to demand climate action at a Line in the Sand event at 12 noon on Friday 24th September.

It will finish with a challenge by asking participants to pledge to take one of the Big Five for Fife personal climate actions.

Attendees will literally form a line in the sand, running the length of Seafield Beach, to show their support for urgent climate action.

By forming a Line in the Sand participants will also symbolise climate driven rising sea-levels, which is an increasing threat to many Fife coastal communities.

The event is for anyone who is concerned about the climate emergency and who wants to draw attention to the urgent need for action.

Ali Macleod, of Fife Communities Climate Action Network, said: “By coming together at our event, we are sending a message that Fifers have reached a limit and that we will no longer accept the status-quo - we are drawing a line in the sand for climate change. We invite everyone to play their part and to show their support and concern by joining us at Seafield."

Line in the Sand is being delivered as part of Climate Action Fife, a National Lottery Community Fund partnership project between Greener Kirkcaldy, Fife Council, Fife College and Fife Communities Climate Action Network.

There are also Line in the Sand events taking place in St Andrews and Dalgety Bay. The date has been chosen to coincide with the Global Climate Strike organised by Fridays for the Future, and will also take place during Climate Fringe Week.

To take part in Line in the Sand Kirkcaldy, arrive at Seafield Beach picnic area between 11.45am -12noon on September 24 (on foot or bike if possible). Locals can carry a placard with a climate message if they wish. For more information, visit Greenerkirkcaldy.org.uk/events or email: [email protected]

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.