Callous fly tippers strike again just hours after major clean up

Callous fly tippers have once again struck at the site branded Fife’s most dumped upon road, just days after Fife Council were forced to carry out a major clean up of the area.

Builders rubble, garden waste and even a chest freezer and a fridge have been dumped along the roadside near to Heatherywood camp, just a short distance from Redhouse roundabout on the A92.

A chester freezer and an old fridge have been dumped at the side of the road. (Pic Neil Henderson).

The latest incident comes just days after council staff carried out a major two day clean up operation following complaints from residents and business owners in the area.

Officers uplifted large amounts of builders waste, household and domestic rubbish and even several large canisters of corrosive chemicals which had been left in laybys and on vacant ground.

Only last week, Dawn Jamison, the council’s safer communities team leader said the local authority was now considering the use of CCTV cameras to try and catch the culprits and beleaguered residents have now called on the council to speed up that process.

“This problem will not go away until the culprits are caught and prosecuted and fined, “ said resident Robedrt Fraser.

One of three instances of fly tipping left just hours after a major clean up of the area.

“We have to get proactive rather than reactive in order to send out a message that this behaviour is unacceptable.

“ Otherwise they will just keep coming back time and time again, we have seen that with increasing regularity in recent times especially over the last 12 months.”

responding to the latest incident, Mark McCall, service manager, Safer Communities said: “We’re investigating to establish who is responsible for the latest case of fly tipping here. In the meantime, our Safer Communities officers have stepped up patrols in the area.

“We will shortly be installing CCTV equipment to help us prevent fly tipping in hotspot areas across Fife.

If you see anyone dumping rubbish illegally please do let us know.

“You can do this online by filling out the form at www.fifedirect.org.uk/flytipping or by calling us on 03451 550022.”