Cash windfall for Glenrothes playpark

Child’s play is about to get a whole lot more exciting in the Warout area of Glenrothes, thanks to a whopping £186,000 of funding for a playpark.

The Big Lottery has awarded £150,000 of National Lottery funding to Fife Council to give the existing play area a complete make-over.

The cash is part of the Big Lottery’s ‘Our Place’ initiative, set up to help empower communities to have a direct say on how to make positive improvements in their area.

Fife Council meanwhile have added a further £36,000 of committment to the project.

Cllr Fiona Grant, convener of the Glenrothes Area Committee, said the announcement was “great news” for the the residents of Warout and Auchmuty.

“Local residents and organisations were closely involved in the proposal and asked to give their views on improving the play area design as part of the Our Place Vision for Auchmuty,” she said.

“Good quality play areas stimulate children and young people to get out, play and interact together and are beneficial in helping them learn about and understand the world around them.

“I welcome this investment from the Big Lottery Fund to enhance the quality of life for children and young people in the Auchmuty community.”

Efforts are now being made to set up a Friends of Warout Park Group to support the development.

To get involved, email Shirley.Crawley@fife.gov.uk.