Chance to have a say on tourism in Fife

Fife Tourism Partnership board is inviting local businesses across the Kingdom to shape its new strategy.

The tourism and events community is being urged to take part in the research which will seek opinions on seven emerging priority areas – from creating a strong sense of place through further business collaboration, to increasing the employment sector and developing digital competitiveness.

Supporting and working with young people is also high on the agenda, with looking at ways of providing more opportunities for Fife Tourism Partnership to work with education providers to develop a career in tourism.

The board’s work with local businesses will build on the Kingdom’s highly successful year of tourism in 2017, which welcomed more than eight million visitors to the region.

Worth around £570 million to the local economy, Fife’s tourism supports 11,000 jobs to businesses in the area with expenditure increasing annually by four percent over the last nine years, weathering the impact of the recession and changes to the economic climate.

Ann Camus, Fife Tourism Partnership manager, said: “Fife had a fantastic year of tourism in 2017 and we want local businesses to keep developing so that growth can continue in future years.

“The strategy is being developed through Local Tourist Associations, groups and those who engage through the Fife Tourism Partnership website.

‘‘This consultation is fundamental if Fife is to create a tourism and events strategy that captures the real business needs of the county.

“We are inviting as many businesses in Fife as possible to take part in the research by completing this short survey, so we can build a strong strategy and ensure we are prioritising what’s important to tourism and events communities as well as young people across the region.”

Businesses have until March 26 to complete the survey. Visit: https://fifetourismpartnership.org/survey/