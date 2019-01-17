Changes to bin collections for 30,000 residents in the East Neuk and north Fife

New bin collection calendars are now available for the east of Fife, as changes to the collection days start today (Friday).

Thirty thousand households will see a change to the day that they receive recycling and waste collections.

Fife Council is urging residents in the east of Fife to check their new bin collection dates by visiting www.fifedirect.org.uk/bincalendar

The tagging of landfill bins informing residents about their new collection calendar started on January 14. If your bin is tagged your collection days may have changed and you need to go online to access your up-to-date electronic bin calendar.

Residents can find out their household waste and recycling bins days by entering their postcode. Once you have selected your property, you can access a copy of your calendar or print it out.

The following areas will see changes to their collection days: Newport-Upon Tay, Tayport, Newburgh, Leuchars, Guardbridge, St Andrews, Dairsie, Strathkinness, Cupar, Ladybank, Falkland, Auchtermuchty, Upper and Lower Largo, Crail, Anstruther, Pittenweem, St Monans, Elie and Kennoway.

As printed calendars are no longer delivered door-to-door, residents should also sign up for free bin calendar email alerts. When you sign up, you will receive an email before a new bin calendar is available, or if your bin collection day changes.

Visit www.fifedirect.org.uk/bincalendar and sign-up for alerts by entering your postcode and email address.