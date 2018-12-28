Changes to Fife bin collections over the New Year period

There will be no bin collections in Fife on January 1 and 2.

Bins due to be emptied on these dates will be collected on the Saturday and Sunday before (December 29 & 30), and householders are asked to have their bins out on these dates before 6 am.

You can check your bin collections at www.fifedirect.org.uk/bincollections.

In addition brown bins will now be collected every four weeks until March 1.

All recycling centres in Fife will be closed January 1-2 but will be open as normal outwith these dates.

There are currently no special uplifts, these will restart on January 7.

You can also recycle your real Christmas tree for free, by cutting it up and putting it in your brown bin.