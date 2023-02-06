Climate Action Fife has awarded £500 to 16 groups around the Kingdom via its Small Grants Fund. The money will be used to run events, activities and workshops that raise awareness of the climate emergency and show people what they can do to tackle it.

Craig Leitch, senior development worker at Greener Kirkcaldy said, “It’s great to see so many communities are keen to get involved and want to make change happen in their local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are very excited to have funded 16 fantastic projects that will inspire people to tackle the climate emergency through simple actions including planting trees, growing delicious fruit and vegetables and creating opportunities to talk about climate change.

Community groups around Fife will be encouraged to host climate action focused events

"These activities will empower communities to lead the way in making Fife a greener and fairer place to live.”

Activities include tree-planting days, growing workshops, a cooking class and a bike fix-it session. The funded activities will give people knowledge and skills to reduce carbon emissions and help tackle the climate emergency.

The organisations receiving funding come from around Fife, with K107FM representing Kirkcaldy on the list of recipients.

The full list of funded organisations is: Anstruther Improvements Association, Bats Wood, Burntisland Community Development Trust, Charlestown, Limekilns and Pattiesmuir Nature Conservation Group, Footprint East Neuk, Friends of Pittencrieff Park, K107FM, Kincardine Community Council, Kingsbarns Community Development Trust, Markinch Community Hub, Plastic Free Dunfermline, Saline Environment Group, Simply Local Kincardine, St Andrews Botanic Garden Trust, Strathmiglo Conservation Community and The Ecology Centre.