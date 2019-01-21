Complaints over changes to Cupar recycling centre

A councillor has criticised the handling of recent changes made to Cupar Recycling Centre.

A number of changes were made at recycling sites across Fife at the beginning of the month, affecting how people use the service.

One of the biggest, and most controversial, changes was that there is now no pedestrian access to the recycling sites, apart from at Cupar which is trialling a booking system to allow them safe access.

Another change was the introduction of a limit on the size of a trailers allowed access to the site.

Cllr Margaret Kennedy has now criticised the introduction of the changes, following complaints from local residents.

She says the council was wrong to introduce blanket changes affecting all sites, rather than individual sites; argues that the changes were made with no bedding in period; and complained that the changes affecting pedestrians was disproportionate to the level of risk.

“All the sites are being lumped together both from a working perspective and from a risk management point,” said Cllr Kennedy.

“I don’t think this is appropriate and prevents local arrangements which can ensure that we retain a positive relationship with the public.

“There have been far too many changes put in place with no bedding in period.

“I warned against this.

“The public should have been allowed to come to terms with the initial changes, with regards to the hours, well before anything else was implemented.

“We now have no walk ons. The booking service is a trial and not fully understood.”

Councillor Ross Vettraino, Fife Council’s environment spokesperson, said: “Each civic amenity site presents its own challenges.

“The site at Cupar was commissioned some 35 years ago, when there were far fewer vehicles and we were much less of a ‘throw away’ society.

“The council is constantly looking at ways to maintain the service against such a changed background, while respecting all of the essential criteria including, not least of all, the health and safety of the community that the council serves.

“With a view to minimising the potential for accidents and to preserve the council’s statutory duty in relation to waste disposal, pedestrian access is not allowed to any of the 11 sites in Fife, but a trial, which is in operation, is looking at the feasibility of permitting pedestrian access during the 15 minutes prior to the lunch-time closure.

“Because of limited space, the site at Cupar also presents difficulties in relation to trailers, which is also subject to review.

“Every public service is the better, if it has the community’s active support.

“I welcome any suggestions from my colleague councillors or from the community at large about how the services, for which I am responsible, can be improved and, to that end, I would be pleased to meet with Councillor Kennedy or anyone else, who has a contribution to make.”