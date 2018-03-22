Concerns over river safety measures

Families in a new Methil housing estate have appealed to the council to improve safety measures next to the River Leven.

Parents living in the housing estate at the bottom of Steelworks Brae fear the lack of any fencing next to the River Leven is an accident waiting to happen.

They are urging the council to improve safety measures along a path which runs parallel with the river, on the edge of the estate.

Clare Watson (29) lives on the estate with her three children.

“None of us are encouraging our children to play here,” she said. “It’s dangerous for cyclists, for dog walkers, the elderly. It’s not a luxury we’re asking for, it’s just protection.

“It’s a dangerous river. Even as children we were told not to play around here.”

Another resident and parent, Brian Robin (42) had similar concerns.

“These kids have nowhere to go so the natural progression is towards the river. For a family, it’s not safe.”

Local Councillor David Graham met with the concerned parents and said he will be speaking with the local authority about the issue.

“The situation on the riverbank at the former steelworks at present is completely unacceptable,” he said.

“We have a situation where a young person or someone on a bicycle could easily end up in the river due to the lack of any kind of physical barrier.

“I will be discussing the situation with council officers to see what the best way forward is to give the local residents reassurance that their area is safe. This issue needs addressed as soon as possible”

Dave Paterson, community manager said: “This isn’t council-owned land and there are paths alongside rivers throughout Fife, and Scotland, which allow walkers and cyclists to enjoy the natural beauty of the area.

“However, we will look into the issue raised by Steelworks Brae residents and will be meeting with Cllr Graham to fully discuss his concerns.”