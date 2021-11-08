COP26: Fife Council get involved in premiere of film showcasing local farmers' ideas

The film was shown on Monday morning

Last week members from the ‘Fork to Farm’ project took part in Nourish Scotland’s ‘global dialogues’, sharing their ideas for sustainable farming with farmers worldwide.

Fork to Farm is a project which began in August 2021, and includes farmers from Fife, members of the National Farmers Union (NFU), and members of the ‘Food4Fife’ partnership.

The Food4Fife partnership is a council project, which aims to generate new ideas surrounding food production sustainability, and routes to market for locally grown food.

The online screening took place on Monday, November 8, with local farmers taking questions regarding sustainability and farming after the event.