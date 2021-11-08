COP26: Fife Council get involved in premiere of film showcasing local farmers' ideas
Fife Council have joined Nourish Scotland in premiering a film showcasing the region’s inspirationalfarmers and food producers.
Last week members from the ‘Fork to Farm’ project took part in Nourish Scotland’s ‘global dialogues’, sharing their ideas for sustainable farming with farmers worldwide.
Fork to Farm is a project which began in August 2021, and includes farmers from Fife, members of the National Farmers Union (NFU), and members of the ‘Food4Fife’ partnership.
The Food4Fife partnership is a council project, which aims to generate new ideas surrounding food production sustainability, and routes to market for locally grown food.
The online screening took place on Monday, November 8, with local farmers taking questions regarding sustainability and farming after the event.
COP26 is the 2021 United Nations climate change conference which began in Glasgow on 31 October and runs until 12 November. It’s where world leaders come together to discuss what we can all do to save our planet for future generations.