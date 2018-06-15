Could proposed walking route bring tourists to Leven?

A Leven councillor is developing a new walking route aimed at highlighting the best the area has to offer.

The ‘Leven Loop’ would take visitors across beaches and golf courses, passing historic sites and landmarks, during the seven to eight mile route.

Councillor Colin Davidson, who is working on turning his idea into reality, says the walk would support the need for a rail link.

The route would begin at Levenmouth Swimming Pool and Leisure Centre, up to Silverburn Park and across to Blacketyside Farm.

After that the path would head back to Kennoway, behind Diageo, under the viaduct, and along the River Leven, before arriving back into the town.

Explaining the reason behind coming up with the route, Cllr Davidson said: “We’re looking for attractions that will support the rail link.

“Why do people want to come to Leven?

“We have a nice leisure centre, great golf courses, blue flag beaches, the coastal path – but we need something else.

“I realise there was a complete route and the basic loop is already in place.

“There is so much wildlife and history in this area.

“This would be an opportunity to tell people to come here and do the ‘Leven Loop’

“And then if the rail link was in place, you could get a few thousand people coming along.

“It would be a good tourism opportunity if it was marketed properly.”

Cllr Davidson said much of the infrastructure was already in place and that most of the route has tarmac paths.

He added: “You would need information boards, a couple of crossings, and a couple of gates.

“You could put the infrastructure in place for the whole walk in for £40,000.”

Cllr Davidson has already met with council officials about developing the route, and will be meeting again next month to go over plans and discuss them with landowners.