Council apologises for delay to Cupar bus shelter repairs

Concerns have been voiced about the length of time it is taking to repair a Cupar town centre bus shelter.

The shelter, near WHSmith, has been surrounded by barriers for several months, despite repairs usually taking 12-16 weeks.

It has left bus users unable to use the shelter, with one pensioner complaining that there is now no cover from the weather.

“There’s a large sheet of glass missing,” said Bruce Finnie (76). “But it’s safe. Why can’t people use it until it’s safe?

“It seems ridiculous that it’s closed for all that time for what appears to be no good reason. You can’t get shelter from the weather, and you’re stood on the pavement. It seems daft that it’s not being used.”

Fife Council apologised to passengers for the delay carrying out the repairs, blaming the wait on “wider issues” with the contractor.

David Brown, service manager for roads network management at Fife Council, added: “There are two bus shelters at this location so some provision is still available in the meantime and we hope to have this particular repair resolved soon. We’d like to apologise to passengers for the delay.”