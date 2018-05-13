Council bin commitment welcomed

A St Andrews councillor has welcomed a commitment from the Fife Council administration to deal with the problem of town centre wheelie-bins.

She said: “I have been assured by the administration that they are taking the matter very seriously and intend to deal with the perennial problem of errant bins once and for all.

“First on the list will be the large commercial bins persistently occupying car-parking spaces without payment and also those obstructing the pavement.

“They are a blot on the landscape of our town as well as an unwelcome obstacle to pedestrians, especially those with push-chairs, wheelchairs or impaired vision.”

Cllr Liston also urged the users of wheelie-bins in St Andrews to store their bins on their own premises and only put them out on the street for the shortest possible time on the day they are emptied.