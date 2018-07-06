Council looking at River Leven tourism project

A new tourism project which would create a direct link between Leven and Loch Leven could be developed.

Fife Council will be conducting a viability study in the coming months into the River Leven Green Infrastructure Project.

The project, if it goes ahead, would see cycle and walking paths along the entirety of the River Leven, linking the source and the mouth.

Fife Council is working on the project with SEPA, Scottish Natural Heritage, Scottish Water and Efficient Resource Solutions on the possible multi-million pound development.

The first part of the project would be from Leven to Windygates, then to Leslie before the final section to Loch Leven.

Councillor Colin Davidson said the project would be a big tourism boost for the area.

“If the railway was in, you would be able to off at Leven and walk to Loch Leven,” he said.

“You’d get the wildlife opportunities, exercise opportunities, and the chance for children to do environmental studies.

“It’s not quite the West Highland Way, but it is still an impressive distance, through countryside and industrial heritage – past Tullis Russell, Diageo and Smith Anderson.

“It’s a fantastic environmental opportunity for the area, and could attract tourists.

“It’s at the very early stages – but an exciting project.

“The more support we can get for it the better.

“If you take the Loch Leven project, the Leven Loop, the beach, golf courses – people from west Fife will want to come here.”

Cllr Davidson announced his ambition last month to create the Leven Loop – a walking path that would highlight the best the area has to offer.

The route would start at the leisure centre, along the beach to Silverburn Park, up to Windygates and Diageo, before returning back to the town.