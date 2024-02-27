Organised by Fife Climate Hub, the festival raises awareness of the climate emergency and what individuals and communities can do to make a difference.

Events are taking place until Sunday, March 3 and are open to everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife Council is hosting a drop-in event at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy on Friday, March 1 from 1pm to 4pm to enable the public to find out what they are doing to tackle the climate emergency.

Councillor Jan Wincott, spokesperson for environment and climate change, said: “We’re delighted to be part of the Fife’s first Climate Festival. At our event we will be sharing our plans and priorities to help tackle the climate emergency.

"Along with council officers I will be there to chat, share and answer questions on our refreshed Climate Fife 2024 strategy. The strategy highlights three 'Big Moves' - priority areas where transformations must be made. Over the next four years we will be focussing on energy – transforming the energy system to low carbon; resilience – protecting Fife from the unavoidable impacts of climate change and biodiversity loss and community – empowering communities to transform food, waste, transport, and energy generation systems to create community wealth and wellbeing.

“The event also brings together Council services with Fife College and NHS Fife partners to highlight areas of work where we will be jointly taking action to reduce our impact on the climate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We recognise that by working in cooperation as partners and with communities we can find new ways of managing energy and resources. Together, we can protect our environment and biodiversity and increase the scale and pace of change and adaptation in Fife. You are warmly invited, and I encourage you to drop in and find out more.”