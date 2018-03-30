Councillor says residents of Fife village are being kept in the dark

Liberal Democrat Councillor Jonny Tepp, Tay Bridghead, says that residents must be kept informed when Fife Council can’t fix a problem within five days.

According to the north east Fife councillor, residents in parts of Wormit are being kept in the dark literally and metaphorically.

Cllr Tepp said: “I have been contacted by residents of Riverside Road and Naughton Road to advise me that a large number of street lights in Wormit have been dark since March 11.

“This outage seems to meet the criteria on the Fife Direct website which says that more than six consecutive lights out in a street constitutes an ‘emergency’.

“My understanding of Fife Council policy was that emergencies would be addressed in five working days, but residents are still contacting me today unhappy that their street lights are still not working.

“I was advised that the issue was now in Scottish power’s Court which meant that they had 20 working days to solve the problem.

“To my knowledge no-one has communicated this to residents.”

Angus Broadhurst, lead professional for Roads Lighting Asset Management & Maintenance at Fife Council, said: “Scottish Power have been able to reduce the number of lights that are out at this location.

“They will have to carry out excavation work to complete the repair on the few which remain out.

“These should be operational again by April 5.”