Cupar flooding: date announced for grants to help Storm Gerrit flood damage
The Scottish Government is providing support for people in Cupar whose premises were flooded by Storm Gerrit in December 2023.
Fife Council is currently notifying householders and businesses in the area eligible for the grant directly by letter, which contains information on how to apply. Grant applications will be taken online from Wednesday, July 17 - visit www.fife.gov.uk/SGCFG. Homeowners directly affected by flooding can apply for a grant of £1500 and affected businesses can claim £3000.
Following a request from Fife Council, a total of £54,450 has been made available by the Scottish Government to those affected by the storm at the end last year which saw some residents evacuated by the emergency services.
Councillor Jan Wincott, spokesperson for environment and climate change, said: “Given the scale of damage and impact caused by Storm Gerrit we welcome this additional funding to support Cupar households and businesses. We have notified eligible households and businesses directly about the grant and how to apply.
“As part of our refreshed Climate Fife 2024 Strategy and Action Plan we are focusing on climate resilience, and that includes helping residents and properties become more resilient to flooding."
This follows on from Fife Council’s own Property Flood Resilience Grant (PFRG) scheme, which was announced in April 2024 providing £500,000 of support for private homes and businesses across Fife that may be affected by flooding, with grants of up to £5,000 available per property. Claims must be made by September 11.
