Dates revealed for public views on subsea superhighway from Kinghorn to Norfolk

Plans to create a cable link from Fife to Norfolk are set for a second round of public consultation.

SP Energy Networks’ proposal for the Eastern Green Link 4 (EGL4) would see a new high-voltage electricity link connecting Fife with the south of England. The project - a joint venture between SP Energy Networks and National Grid - would be capable of transporting enough electricity to power around two million homes.

EGL4 would be a 530km, high voltage direct current ( HVDC) subsea cable link that would come ashore near Kinghorn, with a 16km underground cable route connecting the landfall site to a new converter station next to the Westfield substation at Ballingry.

EGL4 is one of four subsea electricity superhighways along Britain’s east coast which, together, have the potential to transport enough clean, green electricity to power eight million homes.

The pipe would run from Kinghorn to Norfolk (Pic: Google Maps)

This is the second round of consultation on the converter station, underground cable route and landfall point.

The proposed converter station would be made up of a number of buildings housing specialist electrical equipment as well as outdoor electrical equipment and ancillary development including means of access, landscaping and drainage.

From the converter station approximately 14 km of underground HVDC cable will be installed to a landfall north of Kinghorn. All land which is temporarily affected by the underground cable will be reinstated following completion of installation.

There are drop-in events on May 13 at Auchtertool Village Hall ; May 14 at Benarty Centre in Ballingry; and May 15 at Kinghorn Community Centre, all between 2:00pm and 7:00pm.

A further consultation feedback event is expected to be held later in summer.