Decision looms on new Fife golf course

Councillors will consider on whether to approve or reject plans to build a golf course near Largo today (Wednesday).

The North East Fife Planning Committee will make a decision on the proposed Dumbarnie Links course, near Drumeldrie.

The plans include the construction of an 18-hole golf course, a clubhouse, ancillary buildings, and the formation of access and landscaping.

The application has been recommended for conditional approval.

On Fife Council’s planning portal, nine objections have been made about the application, however, 21 comments have been made in support of the proposal.

The positive comments, which were made, focused on the positive impact the course could have on tourism in the area, the benefit it would have to local businesses, that the site would make an ideal course, and much more.

An objection has been made by RSPB Scotland, which, while it does not object to the principle of a golf course on that site, does object to the application submitted.

It says it objects “on the grounds that the layout currently proposed may adversely affect the site integrity of the Firth of Forth Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and Special Protection Area (SPA)”.

It states its primary concerns are that the construction of tees and associated remodelling taking place within the SSSI and the disturbance of high tide wader roosts.