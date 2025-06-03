Drop-in event as £20m electricity network project in Fife reaches next phase

A £20 million upgrade of the local electricity network in Fife is set to reach Dairsie later this month.

The project team from SP Energy Networks will be sharing information on the planned works at a community drop-in information event on Friday (June 6).

The event runs between 7:00pm and 9:00pm in Dairsie Village , and it will give residents the chance to hear about the project to install a new 12km underground cable circuit between Cupar and Guardbridge, where a new primary substation will be built.

The project got underway in September last year and much of the work completed to date has been focused in the Cupar and Guardbridge areas.

SP Energy Networks is hosting the drop-in event (Pic: Submitted)

The next phase will see works progress along the A91 from the Dairsie roundabout through the village. Works are expected to reach the east side of the village during the week commencing Monday, June 16, and are scheduled to last between eight and ten weeks.

During the works, temporary traffic restrictions will be in place including manned traffic management systems, smart traffic lights and parking restrictions, where necessary.

Archie Ferguson, SP Energy Networks’ project manager, said: “This important network investment will make a significant difference for our customers in the Fife region – boosting the resilience and reliability of local electricity supplies as well as making it easier for people to switch to clean technologies like electric vehicles and heat pumps.

“We know there will be some disruption as the works progress through the village. As always, we will do everything we can to keep that to a minimum, but it’s important that we’re open and transparent and local people know what will be happening and when. We look forward to seeing as many of you at our information event as possible.

“We apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused by our works and thank you for your understanding and cooperation. We will do everything we can to minimise any inconvenience and complete the works safely and swiftly.”

Everyone is welcome to attend the drop-in event.