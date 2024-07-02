Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eden Project hosted a very special virtual event on Thursday 27 June to bring residents, families and staff at Barchester’s care homes UK wide closer to nature. The interactive adventure invited those taking part to enjoy a sensory plant workshop and virtual tour of the magical Rainforest and Mediterranean Biomes at the world-famous gardens in Cornwall. This forms part of the environmental charity's year-round work to enable and strengthen people, community and nature connections.

Eden Project’s nature and communities’ facilitators are helping to bring care home residents closer to nature using the textures, scent and shape of common plants including herbs that can be found in UK gardens as powerful sensory triggers to evoke memories.

The guided activity involved mindfulness techniques helping residents to imagine and visualise past experiences and positive emotions created through the smell, taste and touch when handling the plants and leaves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horticultural expert Catherine Cutler who manages Eden Project’s incredible biomes, dropped in to give a virtual tour of the diverse plants that grow in the world’s biggest captive rainforest and Eden’s drier landscapes. Nathan Mansbridge, who curates content and stories for the charity, expanded the virtual adventure into the temperate wild outer estate at the Cornwall site to explain more about Eden’s native plants and transformation story.

Eden Project brings care home residents closer to nature with sensory workshops using plants

Tracey Robbins, Eden Project Communities Head of UK Delivery who co-facilitated the virtual event said: “Eden Project is all about bringing people and nature closer together which we brought to life at the special event for Barchester’s thriving community. It was amazing to share conversations about the plants we smell, taste and touch in our everyday lives and how they link us to our memories and feelings. Taking place during Care Home Open Week as part of the Month of Community made this event even more meaningful. If people want ideas to strengthen their own nature connections, we’ve got top tips and free resources that can help you at edenprojectcommunities.com”

Barchester Care Homes said: “Our residents just loved having the opportunity to find out more about the incredible Eden Project and for all of us taking part, it’s been really special to share some of the positive feelings and memories we associate with plants and herbs. Taking part in the sensory workshop really did bring nature closer. It’s something we can do together again and again as a great activity to support mindfulness and positive mental wellbeing that is simple, affordable and really easy to do.”

The interactive event falls in Care Home Open Week and forms part of the Month of Community in June, which kicked off with Eden Project’s The Big Lunch on 1 and 2 June, and invites people to celebrate everything that makes their communities great. With partners including Refugee Week, Great Big Green Week and Loneliness Awareness Week, the Month of Community saw over 14 million people take part last year, and £35 million raised for great causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Month of Community was formed by charities during the pandemic as a way to shine a light on the amazing communities we are all part of. As social restrictions eased, partners resolved to stand together forming the Month of Community as a way to celebrate community and encourage action each year.

Eden Project nature workshops

The Big Lunch, which kicked off the Month of Community on 1-2 June, is the UK’s community get-together that’s good for people and the planet, bringing friendship, food and fun back to neighbourhoods. It’s an idea from the Eden Project, made possible thanks to The National Lottery, and since 2010 it has been bringing people together to create happier and healthier communities thanks to National Lottery players, who raise £30 million each week for good causes across the UK.

Barchester Healthcare is one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. They worked with Eden Project to host an event for residents during the Month of Community in June which is all about celebrating local connections and supporting good causes helping to build stronger communities across the UK. It’s part of Eden Project Communities annual programme that includes The Big Lunch each year, all made possible by The National Lottery.