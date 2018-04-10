Erosion fears raised for Kingdom’s coastal route

Concerns have been raised about sections of the Fife Coastal Path after they were hit by recent stormy conditions.

It has been reported that parts of the 117-mile route have suffered significant erosion as a result of high tides and strong winds.

There has been a lot of damage to the section between Dysart and West Wemyss and the foreshore at Pathhead Sands, near Kirkcaldy has also borne the brunt of the recent bad weather.

A spokesman for Fife Coast and Countryside Trust said: “Due to recent high spring tides and easterly winds, the foreshore at Pathhead Sands has been eroded, while a section of the Coastal Path between Dysart and West Wemyss has suffered significant damage.

“There are other areas of minor damage, however the section of the Fife Coastal Path between Pathhead Sands, Kirkcaldy and West Wemyss was particularly badly affected.”

Meanwhile, it has emerged there are real fears for a number of areas along the Kingdom’s coastline which experts believe are particularly vulnerable to the elements.

A recent report drawn up by the Scottish Government and Scottish Natural Heritage highlighted that the Wemyss Caves, the world-famous St Andrews Links golf courses and Ravenscraig Castle in Kirkcaldy are just some of the local areas at serious risk.

Research carried out as part of the Scottish Coastal Heritage at Risk Project (SCHARP) has found other places along, or near, the Fife Coastal Path which are also under threat.

They include: Seafield Tower in Kirkcaldy, Pettycur Harbour near Kinghorn and Newark Castle at St Monans.

Experts believe new Coastal Zone Assessment Surveys need to be urgently targeted at those coastlines or coastal features, with the help of local volunteers.

Dr Joanna Hambly, a research fellow at the University of St Andrews, said that continued monitoring and practical action is needed to prevent further damage.