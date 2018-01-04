FAB award for Burntisland man

The winner of this year’s Burntisland Community Award is Scott Sweaton, best known to people for his work with Floral Action Burntisland (FAB).

Father-of-three Scott (38) has been chairman of FAB, set up to improve the appearance of the town through horticultural projects, for nearly five years since it was established, and during this time has delivered results for the town which have been described as “simply superb.”

He received a number of nominations for the award.

Alex MacDonald, chairman of Burntisland Community Council, which started up the award, said: “Scott will be the first to acknowledge that there’s a whole team of people in the group, but since he took the lead there has been a huge change in the attractiveness of the town.

“This year, FAB won a well-deserved gold medal. However, it’s Scott’s approach to the community and genuine consultation that really stands out. For example, he has very successfully engaged people from all walks of life in planning a new community garden at the Links.

“As if that’s not enough, he also led a fundraising campaign for a public-access defibrillator at the primary school, which has been in place for nearly a year.”

Some people take on such activities after they retire, but Scott, of the town’s Inchgarvie Avenue, also works full-time as a senior charge nurse at the Fife Hospice at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Mr MacDonald added: “He’s an exceptionally active and positive contributor to the wellbeing of our community and has delivered nothing but good news over the past several years.”

Scott told the Press: “I got involved because I love Burntisland and wanted to give something back to the town.

“FAB is a real group effort and a lot of people have been involved in me getting this award, which came as a huge surprise.”