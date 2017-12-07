Fears sewage works could damage historic buildings and road

A historic part of Dysart could become a “sewage dump”, amid plans to bring more waste through an A listed conservation area.

Scottish Water wants to increase the amount of sewage flowing through the coastal area, in order to accommodate plans for 1100 new homes around a mile and a half away at the Kingdom Park, near Randolph Road.

However, with some historic properties in the Pan Ha’ area dating back to the 1500s, they don’t have foundations, and have previously had issues with walls vibrating from excessive noise.

Generators used by the Outlander filming crew caused the walls of Bay House to shake, which prompted concerned staff to find an alternative solution.

Scottish Water’s plans involve digging up and widening an existing sewage pipe, replacing a small sewage works with a larger facility, and piping the waste along to Pathhead treatment plant.

But the works could also endanger the ancient cobbled Shore Road, which is held up only by the old wall on lower ground nearby.

Pan Ha’ resident Ros Chapman said: “It’s actually a very major installation that they want to do.

“In 2009 there was a real problem at Howard Place nearby.

“The sewage problem they had was absolutely awful. Literally people couldn’t go out of their houses because of the stink.

“So this was put in as a very short term quick fix.”

However, the sewage pumping station occasionally gets blocked and has to be opened up for repairs, which creates predictably fragrant problems for those living nearby.

“What they’re doing now is actually really sneaky,” addeed Ros.

“They want to dig the grass up again, which is part of our sea defences, and put in a pipe which is one-and-a-half-times as big as the previous one and store all the sewage from Kingdom Park there and pump it all up to Pathhead, which defies logic.

“Our house goes down three metres lower than the road. They haven’t taken that into consideration, their pipe will need to go down an extra depth because of that, and I don’t know how they’ll do it without piledriving.

“Everyone comes down here, even more now with the Outlander trail. It’s a big draw for tourists, but if they put this sewer in, everyone that comes down will just smell sewage.”

A spokesman for Scottish Water said: “The proposed plans for the upgrade by Scottish Water Horizons are to increase the sewer capacity.

“Scottish Water always try to ensure any impact on local customers is kept to an absolute minimum.

“Before applying to Fife Council for planning permission an information event is being held in the village, to ensure customers are kept up to date.

“Representatives from Scottish Water Horizons will be there on the day to answer any questions.”

The Scottish Water event will be held at Dysart Community Hall, 1 West Port, 4-7pm this evening (Thursday).