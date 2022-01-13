Fife-based project wants to recognise climate friendly businesses in the Kingdom

Climate Action Fife is looking at having the scheme in Fife to recognise climate friendly behaviours so that this can show customers that businesses are taking action on climate change.

To help them do this, Climate Action Fife is asking micro businesses, SME’s, community businesses and buildings, and charities in Fife to feed into the project and it has released a survey to gather information.

Climate Action Fife wants to hear from as many businesses as possible to find out if they have made or plan to make any changes to reduce carbon emissions or if they have installed energy efficiency measures.

Climate Action Fife wants to hear from businesses which have taken positive action to combat climate change for example, if they have made a reduction in their water usage, taken measures to reduce food waste or installed energy efficiency measures, e.g. LED lighting, insulation, heating controls.

Kitty O’Connor, Greener Kirkcaldy’s senior energy adviser, said: “A lot of businesses I have worked with over the years have expressed an interest in an climate friendly accreditation scheme to encourage them to make the changes, show their customers that they are serious about climate action, and receive recognition for their achievements”.

Geraldine O’Riordan, community food team manager, said she wants to hear from firms who have already implemented changes: “It will be really interesting to hear if businesses have made changes already such as identifying their food waste hotspots and changing practices, as well as if they have particular innovations they would like to share that could help others, and benefit from recognition,” she said.

"We also want to hear from businesses who have considered energy and food waste reduction measures, but have not been able to achieve these yet. We want to hear why that is and how Climate Action Fife can help them.”

The climate friendly business accreditation and awards survey is open until January 25, at 5.00pm. Take the survey online here

