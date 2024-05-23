Fife climate action hub to receive share of £5.5 million government funding
The hub is one of 22 established or in development across the country. The Fife hub will receive around a quarter of a million pounds to continue to address the climate emergency.
The funding from the Scottish Government will allow it to offer communities support, training, funding and a stronger voice for climate action in Fife. The Hub represents a network of 60 community groups across Fife.
Craig Leitch, Fife Climate Hub Manager, said the funding would build on the success of the
Hub’s first year.
He said: “This money will allow us to deliver inspiring events and training, help us grow our network, provide advice, funding, and support to Fife organisations.
“We want climate action to be for everyone, so we are thrilled that our two new funded posts will enable us to reach new groups and get them involved in the climate movement too.”
“As we enter our second year, we are more committed than ever to empowering communities, fostering collaboration, and driving meaningful change on climate action.
“Together, we can create a greener, more resilient Fife for generations to come.”
A project of Fife Communities Climate Action Network (FCCAN), the Hub has been able to fund two new posts and the funding ensures that the Hub will also once again be able to offer Community Climate Grants in collaboration with Climate Action Fife of up to £1500 each - with a Fife Climate Festival also scheduled for August.
Màiri McAllan, cabinet secretary for Net Zero and Energy, said: “Climate action should be locally appropriate and locally driven. Our communities are uniquely placed to shape and drive forward the transition to low carbon and climate resilient living and we want to empower people to take the action in their own communities that’s right for them.
“That is why we are proud to continue to support our hugely successful framework of regional climate hubs, including Fife Climate Hub, which will provide a vehicle for communities to come together and engage in collective grass-roots action.”
