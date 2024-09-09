Fife Climate Festival 2024: events every day culminating in the Big Day Oot at Silverburn Park

Fife Climate Festival runs Saturday, September 21 to Saturday, October 5 (Pic: Submitted)

Surfing, squirrels and soup are just three of the highlights on offer at Fife Climate Festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This autumn’s festival runs from Saturday, September 21 to Saturday, October 5, with at least one event running each day.

Community groups across Fife are planning more than 60 events, and the festival culminates with the Big Day Oot - an open event with stalls and activities in Silverburn Park, Leven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fife Climate Festival, which is presented by Climate Action Fife and supported by Fife Climate Hub, celebrates the incredible climate action happening in communities across the region and offers a range of inspiring events and activities for all ages.

The festival's Big Day Oot is at Silverburn Park Leven

Ea O’Neill, project manager, Climate Action Fife said: “Fife Climate Festival is all about bringing people together to celebrate the incredible work happening in our communities. It’s a chance to showcase what we can achieve when we work together and to inspire even more positive action. We are looking forward to welcoming hundreds of people to our Big Day Oot in the stunning setting of Silverburn Park.”

Andrea Habeshaw, project manager, Fife Climate Hub added: “It’s exciting to see that so many community groups across Fife are getting involved in the festival this Autumn. The festival is a testament to the power of communities in tackling the climate emergency. By imagining a future where climate action is a part of everyday life, we can inspire real change in our region.”

With a focus on hope for the future, the festival imagines a world where climate action thrives and what that could mean for the region. It builds on the first Fife Climate Festival, which was organised in February 2024 by Fife Climate Hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Events include bike rides, walks, film screenings and a car-free day. There are talks and demonstrations on subjects including red squirrels in Fife, the future of Cardenden and cargo bikes.

Nature activities include slug identification in Rosyth, a bat walk in Kirkcaldy and beach cleans in Limekilns and Charlestown. Weather dependent, surfers will gather off the coast of St Andrews.

A display of sustainable fashion created by young people ‘Junk Koture’ is on show at Nourish Community Hub in Kirkcaldy for the duration of the festival.

Climate Action Fife and Fife Climate Hub are closing the festival with a Big Day Oot on Saturday 5th October from 1pm to 4pm. This is a fun-filled afternoon of activities and stalls at Silverburn Park where everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy the festivities. Activities wiill include creating and making, storytelling, yoga, bushcraft, nature walks and free bike maintenance with Dr Bike. A limited number of free fruit trees are available to gardeners as part the A Fruit Tree for Every Garden Campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Food and drinks are available on-site from food trucks or at The Cottage Window Cafe.

To see the full festival programme and find out how to get involved visit www.climateactionfife.org.uk/festival

> Climate Action Fife is a Fife-wide partnership project, bringing together individuals, communities, local government and businesses to tackle the climate emergency and make Fife a greener and fairer place to live.

It is a partnership between Greener Kirkcaldy, CLEAR Buckhaven & Methil, Edible and Tasty Spaces Rosyth (EATS), Fife Communities Climate Action Network, Fife College, Fife Council, Fife Coast and Countryside Trust, Ore Valley Housing Association, People Learning About Nature in Tayport (PLANT), St Andrews Environmental Network (StAndEN), Transition University of St Andrews and Youth 1st.

The project is funded by The National Lottery Community Fund’s Climate Action Fund, which enables people and communities to take the lead in tackling the climate emergency.