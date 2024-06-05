Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fife will once again host a two week programme of events and activities that celebrates community climate action across the area.

Fife Climate Festival will take place from Saturday, September 21 to Saturday, October 5. It aims to imagine a world where climate action thrives and what that could mean for Fife.

Community groups around the Kingdom are invited to get involved in the festival by hosting events. Anyone can take part from football clubs and scout packs to community councils. Activities could include cooking workshops, film screenings, walks, cycle rides, workshops, talks, garden tours and more.

Ea O’Neill, Climate Action Fife’s project manager said: “The festival is a fantastic opportunity to learn, share, and come together to tackle the climate emergency. We hope that lots of groups will get involved in our programme. Together, we can celebrate climate action and imagine a more sustainable future for Fife.”

Community groups can host activites in the Fife Climate Festival (Pic: Submitted)

This autumn’s events build on the first Fife Climate Festival, which took place this spring and was organised by Fife Climate Hub.

Craig Leitch, manager of Fife Climate Hub, said: "We are excited to see the community come together once again to make a real difference.

"Fife Climate Festival raises awareness of how we can tackle the climate emergency together and strengthens the ability of our communities to contribute to a just transition to a more sustainable Fife.”

As part of the festival, Climate Action Fife partners have launched two competitions that people can take part in. There is an open creative competition for people to submit stories, art, designs and music that share a hopeful vision of Fife’s future, with the theme of 'what could possibly go right?'

People can also share their vision for a Fife Climate Forest by creating art on a postcard. There are two separate categories, one for school children aged 5-12 and one for anyone to enter. The winners of these competitions will be announced at the gathering event alongside a showcase of the entries.