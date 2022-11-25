The Benarty communities of Lochore, Glencraig, Ballingry, and Crosshill will be part of Climate Action Town - a Scottish Government funded initiative to help towns tackle the impact of the climate emergency.

It works with residents and organisations to help identify and tackle issues at local level.

Richard Lochhead, Just Transition Minister, said: “It is great to see more towns joining the Climate Action Towns programme. The climate crisis is a global challenge, but we all have a role to play in tackling it, and many of the solutions will be local.

Fife communities will join the climate town initiative

“This project will give local communities a voice in shaping how they respond to climate change. By empowering them to identify local solutions, they can help tackle and adapt to the impact of our changing climate. It will also help to engage people that have not previously been involved in climate action."

The initiative was welcomed by Fife Council.

Councillor Jan Wincott, spokesperson for environment and climate change, said: “Community climate actions are essential to tackle the climate emergency and to make better places to live and work in Fife.

“The addition of the Benarty communities will help to integrate climate actions into the busy and challenging efforts to tackle the cost of living crisis and to create more local opportunities

