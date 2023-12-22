Community groups and projects around Fife have been awarded grants of up to £1,000 each aimed at benefiting climate action projects.

Community Climate Grants are a collaboration of two funds being offered by Fife Climate Hub and Climate Action Fife. A total of £27,500 was made available. £7,500 from the Small Grants Fund and £20,000 from the Seed and Development Grants. A total of 31 projects can now be delivered by 25 community groups as a result of the funding which launched in September.

Groups from across Fife will receive the funding. One of those groups is Fife Alcohol and Support Service’s Fife Curnie Clubs project.

They plan to bring people together in their community by growing plants and vegetables at the Bennochy Community Hub garden in Kirkcaldy.

Last years Small Grants recipients, Friends of Pittencrieff Park, also gained a grant from the Community Climate Grants this year (Pic: Submitted)

Donald Grieve from the project said he was thankful for the grant and that receiving it had sparked excitement in staff at the project.

He said: “My staff have been talking about saving the planet a little at a time. Thank you for this.

“Pauline Latto is the member of staff who will be working on this for us, she is presently doing cartwheels down Leven High Street!

“Pauline is our biggest eco warrior. She has been responsible for our shift to sustainable futures for us all. It also fits with our core activities and will enhance them.

“This is a small grant but that can go a long way, we are all really interested in the outcomes from this and of course having a hand in making it work.”

The process achieved a high number of applicants and Craig Leitch, Fife Climate Hub manager, spoke of the importance that people felt able to take action on the climate crisis.

He said: “We were thrilled to receive applications from so many and such a variety of community groups from across Fife. It means a lot to us that people can feel empowered to take action on the climate crisis in ways that meet the needs of their communities and are within their reach.”

