Fife Council is reducing the number of times your brown bin will be uplifted this winter

Households across Fife are set to see their brown compost/food waste bins collected every four weeks throughout the winter.

The seasonal change will start from the week beginning December 10, and two-weekly collections will resume during the week starting March 4, 2019.

A recent survey showed that there is less demand for this service from Fifers over the winter months.

Having less green waste in kerbside brown bins over the winter means bin collection lorries are not full, and that the council has the opportunity to reduce operating costs and maximise the use of resources, while reducing its environmental impact.

Residents can visit Fife Council’s website FifeDirect to access their updated bin calendar with collection days.

Fifers can also sign up for email alerts to find out when there are any changes to future waste and recycling collection calendar.

The brown bin is the only household waste or recycling bin that is changing in collection frequency.

Councillor Ross Vettraino, convener of environment services, said: “A recent survey showed that less than seven per cent of Fife residents placed their brown bin out every two weeks during the winter.

“Because there is very little garden waste during the winter, the Council is reducing the number of compost/food waste collections over the winter period so that resources, if required, can be redirected to support other waste collection services, which are sometimes stretched due to adverse weather conditions.

“It also means the council’s recycling points will be serviced more often, particularly during the busy festive season.

“There isn’t a problem storing food waste over a longer period over cooler months. As always, the waste should only be placed in compostable liners or newspaper and the bin lid should be kept closed.

“Unlike some other local councils, Fife Council continues to offer this service over the winter months.”