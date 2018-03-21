Fife Council to mark Earth Hour this weekend

Fife Council is demonstrating its commitment to action on climate change by joining WWF Scotland for the planet’s biggest environmental event, Earth Hour.

At 8.30pm on Saturday, millions of people from 187 countries will turn off their lights for one hour and the local authority is included.

Cllr Ross Vettraino, convener of the council’s environment, protective services & community safety committee said: “Fife Council will be switching off the lights at Fife House, Rothsay House, Bankhead Central, Townhouse Kirkcaldy, City Chambers Dunfermline and County buildings in Cupar on Saturday to mark the event.”

Marking Earth Hour is just part of the work being done to look after Fife’s environment, with the council engaged in many diverse projects on biodiversity, climate change, coastal erosion, woodland and river restoration and energy efficiency.

These include: ‘Keep Fife Buzzing’, a woodland creation scheme; the Lyne Burn river restoration, and the West Sands Dune Restoration. There are also 55 energy efficiency projects in the pipeline for council buildings including the installation of special panels in schools and nurseries; an energy efficient new build homes programme and increasing the council’s fleet of electric vehicles.

Councillor Vettraino added that the authority will also launch three new long-term strategies to reduce climate change this year.

For more information visit wwfscotland.org.uk/earthhour.