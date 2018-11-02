Fife Council urged to replace grit bins

Fife Council has been urged to replace grit bins removed from north east Fife.

It was revealed last month that 200 grit bins are to be removed from north east Fife, following the removal of 200 last year. It means just 300 bins would be in place across the area.

Now North East Fife MP Stephen Gethins has called on the council to replace the grit bins before winter, after he received complaints from residents across his constituency.

“If the council can’t, or won’t, replace these bins then I have asked for details of what alternative services will be made available to supply residents with grit supplies they require,” he said.

“Every street surgery I have held, recently, has included somebody raising concerns about the removal of grit bins. These grit bins are a vital community resource in some areas.

“I would ask that anybody who has had their grit bin removed from near their home contacts me so that I can approach Fife Council with a full map of the locations affected.”

Derek Crowe, roads & transportation senior manager, said Fife Council was reducing the number of grit bins to a more sustainable level and that grit bins had been removed from its primary and secondary gritting network.

“We’ve consulted with local councillors about particular issues or hotspots in their area and taken their feedback into account,” he added.

“Where residents think there is a particular case for keeping a bin in a specific location, we have been happy to review the case and discuss concerns.”