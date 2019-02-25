Fife farm bids to overturn veto on plans for derelict cottage

Councillors in Fife have stood by their decision to refuse planning permission to build a house at a farm.

The owners of Goatmilk Farm in Glenrothes appealed against the decision, and took their case to a planning review committee meeting.

Mr Edward Smerdon wanted to partially remove existing derelict cottages and build a two storey house on the site.

Planning permission was refused to “safeguard the countryside from unjustified development”.

In his appeal, Mr Smerdon wrote: “At the rear of the site, there are two derelict stone buildings, which comprised former cottages. The southern ruin is a 1m high stone wall in poor repair and is overgrown. The proposal is to remove this ruin and retain all usable stone for hard landscaping.

“The northern ruin still retain gable features and full height walls. In seeking planning approval to return this site to its former domestic residential use, it is the appellant’s aspiration to save this derelict building.”

Convener of the committee, Councillor David Barratt said: “The only policy that really applies is for the conservation of existing buildings. The proposal would justify a new house on the site to preserve the existing structures. But they have already fallen into disrepair, given that one no longer has a roof.”

Councillors agreed with the planning officers initial decision to refuse the application.