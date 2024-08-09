Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hundreds of gardens across Fife are blossoming thanks to Climate Action Fife's ‘A Fruit Tree for Every Garden’ campaign.

During Spring, it distributed 450 pear and plum trees to enthusiastic gardeners, marking a significant step towards a greener and more sustainable Fife.

Trees grown in a Perthshire nursery were distributed through 12 events organised by groups such CLEAR Buckhaven and Methil, EATS Rosyth, PLANT, Fife Coast and Countryside Trust, Grow West Fife and Greener Kirkcaldy.

Dr Gillian Fyfe, Climate Action Fife Development Worker at PLANT, led the campaign.

a family collecting their tree at the Tree in the Park event held in Dunfermline.(Pic Submitted)

She said: “We’re thrilled by the enthusiasm people across Fife have shown for our campaign. Lots of people have told us they are already enjoying the spring blossom in their gardens and it shouldn’t be too long until they can savour the first fruit from their trees.”

The trees include Scottish heritage varieties such as Bloody Ploughman and Cambusnethan Pippin. They are well-suited to Fife’s changing climate and are starting to show their first blossoms.

Fifers can add their own fruit trees to a growing fruit tree map of the Kingdom that already includes more than 1000 individual trees. Information from sites with five or more trees will contribute to a UK orchard mapping project led by the People’s Trust for Endangered Species.

Planting fruit trees offers numerous benefits, including carbon storage and supporting biodiversity. Fruit trees also offer shade and shelter, not to mention delicious home-grown fruit. An apple tree can lock up carbon for up to 100 years, making it a long-term investment in the environment.