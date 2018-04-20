Fife kids asked ‘What do you want to see in your playparks?’

Children of secondary school age in Kinghorn are being invited to make their views known on plans for two of the town’s playparks.

Two consultation sessions on Nethergate Park and the Eastgate Park are to be held this weekend in Kinghorn Community Centre, and anyone interested can go along to give their feedback on initial drawings on how the parks could look.

The sessions on Saturday at 11am-noon and Sunday from 7-8pm are being run by the The Royal Burgh of Kinghorn Community Council and Kinghorn Play Parks Group.

Roy Mackie from the group has already been out and spoken with youngsters from Kinghorn Primary School, while an online and doorstep surveys have also drawn a number of responses.

Mr Mackie, vice chairman of the community council, said: “Hopefully this will give the older kids a chance to have a say as we weren’t able to go into any of the secondary schools and talk to them.

“I have 307 completed consultation forms at the moment, and the drop-in sessions will be an opportunity for people to see the initial design and some other equipment options, give feedback, make suggestions, ask questions and fill in the consultation forms.”

A generous donation towards the refurbishment of the playparks came from the family of Kinghorn man Ian Chrisp following his untimely death in January. The cause was close to Ian’s heart as his young children enjoy spending time there.