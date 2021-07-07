Fife Street Champions have been busy clearing away rubbish in the town’s Den over the past few months and the result of the visits has seen an incredible 33 bags of rubbish and 60 tyres collected.

The majority of the work has been carried out by members Andrew Dunlop and Keith Wotherspoon who both have close connections to the town.

Andrew Dunlop is pictured in the left with Keith Wotherspoon on the right with the bags of rubbish and tyres collected from the Den.

David Spence from Fife Street Champions, who was recognised with an award by Keep Scotland Beautiful for his commitment to cleaning up his local area in May, said: “We have been busy in the "Den" in Cardenden with the main effort coming from Andrew Dunlop and Keith Wotherspoon.

“The latest trip this week resulted in a huge collection of 33 bags of rubbish and 60 tyres as well as a discarded cement mixer and all sorts of other discarded items.

“All of this was taken away by Forestry and Land Scotland who have been working with us for a while.

“Anyone who is in the habit of walking through the Den can have a much more pleasant experience now that this unsightly mess has been removed from the bushes and the Den burn that runs through that area.”

He added: “There have been many visits over the past few months and most of the stuff collected has been there for years. People are still dumping stuff, but now most of the historical rubbish has been lifted.”

