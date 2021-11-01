The event, being hosted by Greener Kirkcaldy, is on Friday, November 19 from 8.30am – 10.00am.

Participants will hear from Greener Kirkcaldy on the benefits to their business by being more climate-friendly, and the free support available to them or third sector organisations through the Climate Action Fife programme.

It will also feature Climate Action Fife which brings together individuals, communities, local government and businesses. The Fife-wide partnership project aims to tackle the climate emergency and make Fife a greener and fairer place to live.

Participants will also hear from Zero Waste Scotland’s Energy Efficiency Business Support Service and the Waste Reduction Business Support team about the current support available to businesses.

There will be a chance to learn from local case studies who are already reducing food waste and energy use and Greener Kirkcaldy’s experience of making changes within their own community building.

Geraldine O’Riordan, project manager community food team, said it was important for everyone to work together to make changes.

She said: “People in Fife want ambitious action on climate change. We all need to work together to reduce carbon emissions by reducing our energy use and food waste. Businesses, organisations, and community buildings, have a key role in making this happen.”

The event is free and will take place on Zoom. Booking is required. For more information and to book a place, visit: Helping businesses become climate friendly.

