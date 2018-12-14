Fife recycling centre staff to wear body cameras

Residents and businesses have been reminded that more changes are coming in terms of dumping rubbish.

Fife Council is changing how people can use its recycling centres, and charging for commercial waste.

From mid-December body cameras will be worn across all 11 centres to record instances of abuse towards staff – and target businesses dumping rubbish.

Automatic number plate recognition, mainly to gather evidence on vehicle usage, will help prevent commercial misuse.

A new cashless payment system, which is an online customer account, will start on January 3 for commercial customers. Charges are based on vehicle size, material type and fill level of vehicle, and the volume of waste. Only residents wishing to dispose of commercial waste need to register.

Other new measures beginning in January include residents disposing of waste using a trailer being asked to confirm it is household content and providing proof of address.

There will also be no pedestrian access at recycling centres.

A council spokesman said: “This is to help ensure that our sites are as safe as possible. “

Cupar recycling centre is also set to trial a booking system to allow pedestrians safe access.

Fife Council is also making a few other changes to access, including no wheeled bins.

The access policy is available, together with all then changes, online at www.fifedirect.org.uk/hwrc

