Fife recycling changes: Everything you need to know

More changes are on the way at Fife Council’s recycling centres.

For householders there will be an end to pedestrian access and restrictions on some trailer access but the biggest change will impact commercial operations, with a new pay-per-load system being rolled out from the new year.

Last year the council had to scrap controversial pay-per-load proposals after a backlash from businesses.

Now, with commercial waste handling costing Fife £1.5 million a year, the council is having another go replacing the current recycling ticket that businesses buy annually.

From January, businesses turning up will be charged according to vehicle size, material type, the fill level and the recycling centre being used. There will be a reduced rate for commerical operators delivering waste to landfill sites at Ladybank and Dunfermline.

A new cashless payment system is also being introduced, with businesses registering online and paying in a balance that will then be used to pay for waste disposal.

Councillor Ross Vettraino, convener of the environment, protective services and community safety committee, said: “Currently, accepting commercial waste service at the council’s household waste recycling centres is costing the council tax payers in Fife in excess of £1.5 million per annum.

“Unlike some other neighbouring local authorities, Fife Council wants to continue to assist local businesses, but this can only be done if full costs are recovered. These changes are ensuring that we’re supporting our local businesses fairly.”

Other changes will be no wheeled bins and a restriction on maximum trailer length.

For more see www.fifedirect.org.uk/hwrc