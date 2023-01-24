Fife road users to keep Kingdom clean with new campaign
Fife Council is urging the Kingdom’s road users to help reduce the amount of litter found on roadsides.
The #Don’t Rubbish Fife campaign is being promoted by a creative video featuring animated wildlife - with voices provided by the people of Fife.
Councillor Jan Wincott, spokesperson for environment and climate change, said “Our roadside litter comes from a few thoughtless individuals that have no consideration for where it will end up or what damage it might do. Litter is a preventable scourge that ruins the landscape for locals and visitors.
“Verge cleaning is a costly yet preventable expense. It takes money away from more productive work that the Fife Council teams could be carrying out. Let’s be proud of where we live. Keep your rubbish in the vehicle until it can be disposed of responsibly.
"Please Don’t Rubbish Fife.“
It is estimated that roadside litter costs millions of pounds per year to clear.
The video can be found at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MrhEbQOAX_w