The #Don’t Rubbish Fife campaign is being promoted by a creative video featuring animated wildlife - with voices provided by the people of Fife.

Councillor Jan Wincott, spokesperson for environment and climate change, said “Our roadside litter comes from a few thoughtless individuals that have no consideration for where it will end up or what damage it might do. Litter is a preventable scourge that ruins the landscape for locals and visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Verge cleaning is a costly yet preventable expense. It takes money away from more productive work that the Fife Council teams could be carrying out. Let’s be proud of where we live. Keep your rubbish in the vehicle until it can be disposed of responsibly.

The new campaign features CGI wildlife being voiced by Fifers

"Please Don’t Rubbish Fife.“

It is estimated that roadside litter costs millions of pounds per year to clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad