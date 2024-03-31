Fife schools to compete in LitterLotto League challenge
As part of a wider partnership with Keep Scotland Beautiful and behaviour change app LitterLotto, Fife Council has launched the LitterLotto League. Secondary school pupils across Fife will compete with other local schools to win prizes and address the litter emergency.
Each high school will receive a unique code with any pupil who downloads the app and puts litter in the bin accumulating points for their school.
Barry Fisher, chief executive at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “Through our wide variety of educational activities – as well as our Litter League as part of #SpringCleanScotland 2024 – we know just how passionate young people are about tackling litter and this fantastic campaign offers some wonderful prizes to those who come out on top.
“Our partnership with LitterLotto has had a great impact so far and I’m delighted we’re expanding this partnership and collaborating with these four councils to further incentivise young people to look after our environment.”
Councillor Jan Wincott, Fife Council's spokesperson for Environment and Climate Change called the app a great way to tackle persistent littering.
She said: “Litter ruins our environment and is an eyesore to locals and visitors. We know that there are some litter hotspots around schools and nearby food outlets so this behaviour change app is a great way for us to give that gentle nudge and try and combat the persistent issue in a fun new way. I look forward to seeing which schools lead the way in becoming Fife binfluencers!"
