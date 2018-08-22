Fife sinkhole caused by historical mining

A sinkhole that opened up on a Methilhill street was caused by historical coal mining, the Coal Authority has confirmed.

The organisation carried out an investigation on the hole, which was found on Chemiss Road on August 10, and has now carried out repairs.

The hole was just yards from land, which has been fenced off for years due to old mining works subsiding.

Around 15 tonnes of stone was used to stabilise the hole while investigation work was carried out.

Treatment works, which involved three drilling rods being placed inside the collapsed hole before it was filled with concrete foam, was then carried out.

The area will now be re-turfed and repairs will be carried out to the fencing.

The news that the hole was caused by historical coal mining comes after a Levenmouth councillor revealed that he is organising a public meeting about the issue.

Councillor Ryan Smart said the community had grown “frustrated” with the issue.

“The sinkhole problem has been an issue in Methilhill for a number of years,” he told the Mail.

“The community are really frustrated with the existence of the sinkhole, and since the opening up of the second one I’ve had a number of worried residents get in touch.”

Cllr Smart said he would be inviting Fife Council, the Coal Authority and Wemyss Estate to the meeting.

He added he hoped the meeting would give residents the answers they wanted.

“Hopefully, this will reassure residents and give them the chance to air their concerns and have their questions answered, not just about the site but about the problem in Methilhill and the existing pits in and around the area.

“Hopefully, the Coal Authority will be able to reassure people, because they are the experts in that field.

“They deal with this on a day-to-day basis.

“Hopefully, they can put some of the fears to rest.”

While Cllr Smart is still working out the details of the meeting, it is hoped that it will be arranged in the next few weeks.