Fife solar farm plans to power upto 6000 homes

Green Energy International, which has been working in the renewable energy industry since 2009, has identified a 261-acre site to the west of Kelty at Lathalmond which would accommodate a solar power array and battery storage facility.

The company believes that the proposed site is ideal for such a venture as it satisfies a number of criteria for solar farm projects, and it hopes to have a generating station in operation there for as long as 40 years.

The generating station would produce around 42,920 MWh of clean renewable electricity per year for distribution to the national grid, while there are also plans to locate 20MW worth of battery storage on site as well.

The site could also be home to a battery to store power.

Estimates on how many homes that could power vary wildly depending on the usage, but the site is likely to produce enough electricity for between 3,000 to 6,000 homes per annum.

A supporting statement along with the initial application states: “The site, having been in agricultural use for many years, would benefit from a period of soil resting, whilst simultaneously producing clean energy.

“On decommissioning of the generating station, the site would continue in agricultural use.

“There is an urgent need reflected in national and local policies for reducing carbon emissions to limit the damaging impacts of climate change.

“Rapidly growing the use of renewable energy sources such as solar is strongly supported.”

A more detailed application is expected to be submitted later this year, but the company has indicated that it plans to install solar photovoltaic panels which could effectively track the movement of the sun.

That increases the likelihood of continuous electrical productivity by 20 to 25% when compared to traditional fixed solar arrays.

A 2.2-metre-high security fence would also be created around the site in order to protect it from intruders while also allowing sheep to graze safely and securely.