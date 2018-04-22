Fife support for garden project supporting childhood cancer awareness

A number of Fife groups are supporting a UK-wide initiative to raise awareness of childhood cancer.

They are backing the ‘Garden of Gold’ campaign, which will see parks and gardens across the UK bloom with yellow and gold flowers in recognition of children fighting cancer.

The Garden of Gold project has already been backed by several parks and gardens across the UK including the Ross Fountain in Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh.

The Glow Gold September campaign is run by Edinburgh woman Pam Neilson, who lost her son, Kai to leukaemia, and Pat Hayes, whose grandson Thomas was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma in 2010.

Growing Kirkcaldy is one of the groups taking part. Alice Soper, chairman of the local outfit, which aims to support local groups get involved in growing projects in and around the town, said: “We are aiming to work with Fife Council and young people to plant daffodils in a section of Dunnikier Way in September.

“A Seafield resident will plant up the area she has developed close to the picnic area in yellow plants, some of which I have been growing from seed for her.

“Fife Council parks team will plant yellow poppies for one bed at the Memorial Gardens to accompany the red carpet bedding poppy in front of the library.

“We will also plant our own tubs and boxes, such as those on the Esplanade and the east and west ends of the High Street with a yellow and gold theme.

“Our EATS bed at Forth House will also contain a mixture of herbs, veg and edible flowers such as nasturtiums, pansies and marigolds.”

She added: “Hopefully the weather will let us make a start soon!”