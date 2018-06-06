Fife villages voted ‘most charming’ in Scotland

Two Fife villages have been featured in a list of the 20 most charming towns in Scotland.

Pittenweem and Anstruther were included in the list, put together by TravelMag, following a poll of 300 travel professionals.

Among the highlights chosen for Anstruther are the Scottish Fisheries Museum and the Anstruther Fish Bar, as well as the boat trips to the Isle of May.

The article states that Pittenweem “embodies the quaint fishing village vibe more than any other”.

The selection of the two East Neuk villages in the list follows the inclusion of Lower Largo in the top five beach and seaside destinations in the UK.

Holidaylettings.co.uk said that the village had an average review rating of 4.922 out of five.

In a blog post, Holiday Lettings describes the coastal destination as “a picturesque town with sandy beaches, rocks and pools.”

The blog suggest holidaymakers “watch the boats bobbing in the harbour or head up to Largo Law for soaring views of the surrounding area. The large sandy stretch of Leven Beach is a short drive away where you’ll find arcades, crazy golf and a swimming pool.”

The full list can be found here.